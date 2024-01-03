Mossad chief warns terrorists: ‘Whoever took part in the October 7 massacre signed his own death sentence’

Ronen Bar, director of Israel’s general security service Shin Bet, and Mossad chief David Barnia participate in a security assessment at the IDF Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv on October 23, 2023. Europa Press/Contact/Kobi Gideon/Israeli GPO/archive



Back Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated in Beirut on Tuesdayallegedly at the hands of israelhead of Mossad, david barniaWarned participants of the October 7 terrorist attacks: “Let every Arab mother know that If his son participated in the genocide, he signed his death sentence,

According to israel timeThis quote is a quote from a famous quote by a former Prime Minister of Israel David Ben-GurionWho said in a speech in 1963: “Every Hebrew mother should know that she has entrusted the fate of her sons (soldiers) to their worthy commanders.”

Saleh Al Arouri He died in a bombing south of Beirut this Tuesday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas and two Lebanese security officials said.

Hamas’ No. 2 was killed along with his bodyguards in an attack on the group’s office in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, a stronghold of the militant group. Hezbollah Supported by Iran regimeOne of two security sources indicated AFP,

Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas number 2, at the signing ceremony of a reconciliation agreement with Al Fatah in Cairo, Egypt in October 2017 (Reuters/Amr Abdullah Dalsh/File)

A senior Hamas leader spoke about the death of his deputy leader “Resistance” will not stop,

He declared, “The cowardly murders carried out by the Zionist occupier against the leaders and symbols of our Palestinian people inside and outside Palestine will not break the will or the resilience of our people, nor hinder them from continuing their brave resistance.” Izzat Al Rishqa member of the Hamas political office said in a statement.

Israel accused of being the mastermind of many attacks Saleh al-Arouri was one of the founders of Hamas’s armed wing. And in 2017 he was elected Deputy to Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau Of terrorist organization. They were imprisoned in different Israeli prisons Released on condition of deportation in 2010 after more than a decade in prison. He lived in Lebanon since 2018 and was one of the most prominent exiled leaders of Hamas, which has many representatives in Lebanon as well as other countries in the region.

“Al Arouri finances and directs Hamas military operations in the West Bank “He has been linked to several terrorist attacks, kidnappings and abductions.”, explained an earlier statement from the US State Department where it requested cooperation to capture him. “In 2014, Al Arouri declared Hamas responsible for the June 12 terrorist attack, where three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and murdered in the West Bank, including Israeli and US citizen Naftali Frankel. Al Arouri publicly praised the killings, which he called a ‘heroic operation,'” the US text added.

In September 2015, Washington classified Saleh al-Arouri “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” and approved the blockade of all its assets subject to US jurisdiction.

Saleh al-Arouri and Al Fatah leader Azzam Ahmed sign a reconciliation agreement in Cairo, Egypt on October 12, 2017. Reuters/Amr Abdullah Dalsh/File

Born in 1966 in the West Bank city of Arora, he is credited with the responsibility for Several attacks against Israel from Lebanese soil but they were also considered Leader of Hamas in the West Bank.

A member of Hamas since 1987, he led the terrorist group’s delegation in frequent reconciliation talks with the Al Fatah party in the West Bank. In 2011 he helped negotiate the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. And in September 2020 he reached an agreement with Fatah Secretary General Jibril Rajoub in Istanbul to coordinate the organization of Palestinian legislative and presidential elections the following year, which was ultimately canceled by President Mahmoud Abbas.

In October 2017 he led a Hamas delegation to Iran for a meeting with Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani and a few days later, in November, he held a public meeting with Hassan Nasrallah, the top leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Furthermore, it has been One of the main mediators in the agreement to exchange Palestinian prisoners with Israel in exchange for hostages kidnapped by Hamas Last October 7th. A month earlier, in statements to the television network al JazeeraSaid that the rest of the terrorist group’s prisoners were soldiers or former soldiers and would not be released until Israel stopped its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

(With information from AFP, AP, EFE and Europa Press)