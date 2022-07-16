Mother murdered her son Daniel Hodgson and left a terrifying letter to the family – Europe – International

“Just let me die,” a mother told the paramedics, who arrived at her house and found a tragic scene: her two-year-old son lay without vital signs, while she was stained with blood, wounded in the neck and on the verge of cardiac arrest.

Despite the clamor, she was transferred to a health center and managed to survive. Instead, little Daniel underwent several resuscitations on the spot, but he died after a macabre attack by her.

the letter of forgiveness

You won’t want to see this, just call the Police

Carol Hodgson lived with her mom and son. In the inspections of the residence, located in the city of Guisborough, United Kingdom, letters were found that the woman wrote after the crime to alert the minor’s grandmother.



“Mom, I’m sorry. You don’t want to see this, just call the Police. Do not enter. So sorry. I love you ”, she reads herself in one of the letters. Another note said that she had taken her life in order to protect him, as he believed that Daniel’s future would be better “taking him with her.”

(Also: The rare mummy with ‘fish tail and human face’ being investigated in Japan).

Daniel’s father Stefan Green told the court “He was my entire world. I used to call him my North Star, my guiding light home.” pic.twitter.com/WmURs9258T — Maude Frazer (@frazeratsky) July 15, 2022

Hodgson was charged with murder in court. The authorities were in charge of investigating what motivated her to murder her son. It was even thought that she would have mental problems; however, the analyzes ensured that she was in her right mind.

According to the statements of Stefan Green, father of the child, the woman had decided to cut off communication with him and did not allow him to visit him.

“We never got to make a connection with my son and we never got to see his first steps and hear his first words,” he said, visibly affected.

(Read on: Joseph Quinn, ‘Eddie’ in ‘Stranger Things,’ Breaks Down in Tears Over Fan.)

Green was trying to be awarded joint custody of Daniel. Precisely, he had a hearing to address the case on the very morning that the minor was murdered.

“Now this is the cost of the actions of an evil person, a person who should have been one he felt safe with,” he said. He also thanked the police, the paramedics and the judge in the case for helping to arrest her ex-partner. For him, it is a tragedy, but they will seek to get ahead.

Daniel was unable to be transferred to a care center.

‘You took it forever’

she did it on purpose

The forensic experts, after performing the autopsy on the child, did not establish the exact causes of death; they described the dryness as uncertain, although they think it could have suffocated him. In addition, for the Prosecutor’s Office, the crime was totally planned: “She did it deliberately and then tried to take her own life, but her mother found her.”

For its part, the woman’s defense reported that she accepted responsibility and had “genuine remorse.” Even, they said, Hodgson “wonders how he could have done this?”

(Be sure to read: Stolen life: the young woman kidnapped by a man who pretended to be her father and husband).

Judge Paul Watzon criticized the fact. As it was a planned crime just when the hearing was scheduled to discuss Daniel’s custody, he assured him, the woman would also have done it maliciously.

“She should have put a bag over his head until she was sure he was dead,” she said. After finding her guilty, he sentenced her to life in prison. “Daniel was the center of his world and you took him forever,” the judge concluded.

You can also read:

– Prisoners harass anesthesiologist accused of abusing a woman during a cesarean section.

– The millionaire Mafe Walker charges for advertising and video calls.

– Controversy: Elon Musk’s father, 76, had a daughter with his stepdaughter, 35.

– The devastating last message of actor Antonio Ibáñez before he died.

Trends WEATHER