Movies that were filmed in Mexico: Dune, Kill Bill, Titanic and more

Mexico is a country full of wonderful landscapes; the colonial streets of the CDMX Historic Center, its desert plains and even its paradisiacal beaches, make it a perfect setting to tell many stories. In where to go we share some movies that were filmed in mexico.

Movies you didn’t know were filmed in the CDMX Metro

We tell you some movies that were filmed in Mexico

Romeo and Juliet

But the one from Baz Luhrmann. Romeo + Julietthe 1996 film starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Claire Danes it was filmed in various locations in Mexico. Perhaps the one you remember best is the Capulet Mansion, which is actually the Castle chapultepec. In addition to this location, the film was also shot on some sets of Texcoco Y Veracruz. During their time in our country they could not miss the emblematic Churubusco Studios.

This video may interest you

The future Avenger

arnold schwarzenegger speeding through the facilities of the CDMX Subway It’s something you don’t see every day, or well yes, but not with Schwarzenegger. The chase sequence in The future Avenger it was shot nothing more and nothing less than in the Chabacano Subway. Other Mexican locations that were used for the film were the Churubusco Studios and the Roundabout of the Insurgentes.

titanica

You sure didn’t see it coming. to film titanica a good wool had to be disbursed and part of that money was invested in creating a film set from scratch. The scenes of Rose and Jack fighting for table space were filmed in Rosarito, Baja Californiawhere the Baja Film studios were built. Baja Film Studios also served as a set for the film of Pearl Harbor.

Mexican Cinema Day, Mexican movies worth seeing

dunes

In the first version of dunesdirected by David Lynchwe can appreciate the desert landscape of chihuahua. They are about the Samalayuca Dunes, characteristic for the whitish color of the sand; an impressive landscape that did not go unnoticed by the production of this 1984 film. dunes It also highlights the participation of Ernest Laguardiathe Mexican actor has a brief appearance as a victim of the Harkonnen’s.

kill bill 2

The second installment of this film Quentin Tarantino was also filmed in Mexico, specifically in a hacienda in Costa Alegre, Puerto Vallarta. We see this scenario when the character of umma thurman meets Bill.

007 Specter

Ghost 007 It was filmed in the streets of CDMX, with the novelty that to film one of the most emblematic scenes of the film, a Day of the Dead parade was created, a tradition that was not used in our city. After the filming of the film, the authorities decided to return to the idea and now this is an annual tradition since 2016.

This is how the Day of the Dead Parade arose in the cinema, it was thanks to James Bond

The mask of Zorro

The story of the film is set in Mexico in 1821, so with good reason the film starring Antonio Banderas Y Catherine Zeta-Jones it had to be shot in our country; specifically in locations like Hacienda of San Blas in Tlaxcala and the Former Hacienda of Santa María Regla in Hidalgo. Have you visited these places?

Frida

It is obvious that this film was filmed in our country since Frida spent most of his life in Coyoacan. In the movie starring Salma Hayek we see the Blue housebut there are also places like the Old College of San Ildefonsothe House-Studio of Diego Rivera and the Pyramids of Teotihuacan.

Man on Fire

Denzel Washington Y Dakota Fanning star Man on Fire, a movie about a bodyguard who is hired to protect a little girl. This tape was shot in various locations in CDMX. In Hills of Chapultepec a residence was transformed into the home of the protagonist. Also appears the Historical Center, Paseo de la Reforma, The Countess, Polanco, among other sites. In addition, Mexicans participate in the film Carmen Salinas Y Jesus Ochoa.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

This children’s movie that follows the journey of a spoiled chihuahua who gets lost in Mexico was primarily filmed in the Riviera Nayarit. On the tape we also see some locations like Guadalajara, Hermosillo and until the Mexico City.

What other movies that were filmed in Mexico do you know?

Keanu Reeves: we remember 5 of his best films