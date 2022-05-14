Mr. Fantastic’s Fantastic Car

John Krasinski made his debut as Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He knows more about the fantastic car that the actor drives.

The appearance of John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next to Doctor Strange from benedict cumberbatch Y Scarlet Witch from elizabeth olsenfulfilled the dream of all fans of Marvel who were eagerly waiting to see him play the role of reed richards.

Rumors spread that a film by fantastic four is in production and that its premiere is imminent, however, we will have to wait to find out what future the directors and writers of the film have planned for it. Marvel Cinematic Universe to the character.

Formerly the smartest man in Marvel, he was played by Alex Hyde White in 1994, for Ioan Gruffudd in 2005 and 2007 and for Miles Teller in 2015. Everything would point to Krasinski would wear the blue suit again in the future, but nothing is certain until we see it on screen.

The American is recognized worldwide for having played Jim Halpert, for 9 seasons, in the series office. This series also features the performances of Steve Carell, rainn wilson, Jenna Fisher, ed helms Y BJ Novakwho was a high school classmate of the new mr fantastic.

In his garage, the actor has a fantastic Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetecwhich allows you to go through the streets of brooklynalong with his wife, the acclaimed actress Emily Bluntand his two daughters, Hazel Y violet. This car has a market value of approximately 23 thousand dollars.

Under the hood, the actors’ Mercedes has a motor 3-liter 24-valve V6. Thanks to 240 horsepower that it can generate, the German industry vehicle, reaches a 210km/h top speed. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.