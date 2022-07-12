Ms. Marvel, the new MCU series that you can’t miss

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) just keeps getting better. And it is that in the month of June the new series of Disney + was released, Ms Marvelwhich tells the story of Kamala Khan, a teenager almost like any other.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ MS. MARVEL, exclusively on Disney+. COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS

This series not only introduces us to a new character, but also to a new actress. Iman Vellani is the Canadian actress of Pakistani origin who brings this new heroine to life.

why see Ms Marvel?

As we mentioned, Kamala is a teenager almost like any other and we say almost nothing else because she has super powers but until now, she has been the most human in the Marvel Universe.

Kamala is a Pakistani-American girl, lives with her (apparently) normal family in Jersey City and has a great imagination, as well as being a super fan of Captain Marvel. But like some others, sometimes she feels that she doesn’t belong anywhere, neither at school, nor with her family, because although as a heroine she fights with villains, she also struggles with her personal problems to find her identity and that is what makes her The public sympathizes with her.

Thanks to a family bracelet she obtains powers, but it will lead to more responsibilities which will make her explore and go on a great adventure to find herself, learn about her past, her lineage and who she wants to be.

Without spoil you moreover, new chapters have been released every week and for now the series has five of them so you can quickly catch up, also if you are a big fan of the world of Marvel comics we are sure that you will not want to miss a single detail.

Instagram / @msmarvelofficial

Although it has been a bit overwhelming to keep track of this new phase of Marvel, they have not stopped surprising us with their new plan, as they have released many new movies and series such as the successful Wanda Vision, Loki, Hawkeye, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knightand many more new ones that are about to come out like She-Hulk.

This is Kamala Khan’s introduction to the Marvel world but we will surely be seeing more of her sharing the big screen with Captain Marvelwho is played by Brie Larson, in the marvels next year.

Following: Why did Dior sue Valentino after his Haute Couture show?

Explore more at: Instyle.mx