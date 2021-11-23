multiplayer PS3 games resurrected by fans – Nerd4.life

Tech

multiplayer PS3 games resurrected by fans

The multiplayer from Killzone 2, Motorstorm, Warhawk and various others, which have long since disappeared with the closure of the servers, have been exhumed by a group of fans, through a very particular system of emulation of the original Sony servers.

As reported by VGC, despite the official support for multiplayer of these games on PS3 was closed as early as the 2010s, the group PlayStation Online Network Emulated, or PSONE, has decided to relaunch them in an artisanal way, emulating Sony’s servers on other private servers and making them accessible to all.

You still need one PS3 and original copies of the various games, of which we see above in particular Motorstorm in action, to make it work, unless you are using an emulator, which however must be adjusted in order to be able to access the PSONE Discord server to avoid abuses in the use of the system.

Another necessary step, using the original console, is the change of DNS servers, which must be 185.194.142.4 for the primary and 8.8.8.8 for the secondary, which prompts the console to connect directly to the PSONE group servers instead of the official Sony ones, now closed.

At the moment, PSONE supports the multiplayer of several PS3 games including Motorstorm, Warhawk, SOCOM Confrontation, Killzone 2, Twisted Metal Black and Calling All Cars, while tests are underway to make Resistance, Wipeout HD and Ratchet & Clank work too: Up Your Arsenal. More information on the official website of the project.

