‘Murder in Easttown’, Kate Winslet: “How lucky to play Detective Mare, a real woman”

You have to see her in action, without a trace of makeup, the plaid shirt and faded jeans, as she searches for the truth, the key to the problem of her own life and that of others. Kate Winslet, a force of nature, gives detective Mare Sheehan authenticity, the anti-heroine of Murder in Easttown (Mare of Easttown), the seven-episode series of which she is also a producer, on Sky and NOW from 9 June. Home and office, a few beers, an abyss of guilt for the loss of her son, conflicts with her teenage daughter, Mare moves to the suburbs of Philadelphia and no longer dreams: everyone knows everyone, the houses hide terrible secrets. Still celebrated for a formidable shot during a high school basketball game, she investigates the murder of a single mother while an unsolved case, the disappearance of a former schoolmate’s daughter, haunts her. A female character who comes to terms with the pains of life, which Winslet immediately fell in love with. “It was September 2018, I was on the set in the UK and within a month the script for the film was sent to me Ammonite and episodes one and two of Mare of Easttown“Says the actress“ I ended up saying yes to both of them. I was thrilled to be working with Hbo again after Mildred Pierce. The script of Mare of Easttown it was like a middle-aged actress’s dream. I actually hate this definition but I’m 45. I’m not 20 anymore. When I read Mare’s story, ”explains Winslet,“ I realized how lucky I was. The writing was real and wonderful. I always read pieces aloud when I get a script and play with it. I say to my son or daughter: ‘Come and quickly read this scene with me’ ”.

Interpreted, among others, by Guy Pearce, (who with Winslet had already starred in Mildred Pierce) Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart , Angourie Rice, written by Brad Ingelsby , the series (which has an Italian touch, the music by Lele Marchitelli) tells the American province. “Mare has been a pillar of the community for years,” says Winslet, “she had all eyes on her when she had to find a missing girl, she was held in consideration because she had played basketball. They greet her like a heroine, she just wants to curl up and disappear half the time, but go on ”. She plays the role naturally, but confesses that it was a challenge “because she is a totally different character from me or anything she has ever done before and because she speaks a specific dialect”, but the aspect that fascinated her the most is that “in Murder in Easttown investigates a crime and there’s a twist at the end of each hour … It’s a very clever plot of its kind, because it’s not just a criminal story “observes Winslet” It’s actually more about community, mercy , compassion and pain; and how real people deal with things and aren’t always happy. Family dynamics can change based on what happened in the past or what happens in the present ”. He spent time with the real Easttown Police Department and Marple Township. “A policewoman, Christine Blaylor, helped me a lot: a tiny, extraordinarily tough female sergeant. He chose to join the police at 22, today he is almost my age. For delicate scenes or when I used the gun, it was there. He said: ‘Yes, so it is true’. It was all I needed to hear ”. Three children, the Oscar-winning actress for The reader look for the truth in the characters: “I played Mare for over a year, plus five months of preparation,” explains Kate Winslet. “I had to stay fit. Not because we necessarily have to see a fit body, but because I had to race in the series. And fight, arrest, knock out big, big men. During the shoot I had to be a bit like an athlete training for something. That doesn’t mean I was actually training, but I did a lot of bike rides. I didn’t want to make Mare superhuman, mostly women aren’t: we do what we can in the midst of everything else ”.