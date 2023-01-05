“My experience was terrible, he is the baddest character I have ever met”
Cristiano Ronaldo lives his first days as a player of the al nassr and all the lenses point towards his figure waiting for the great debut in a little-known league.
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his first setback as an Al Nassr player
The Portuguese star will be directed in his new adventure by the French rudi garciawho has vast experience in leading clubs in Ligue 1 as Lyon Olympics Y Marseilles.
However, the Brazilian Juninho Pernambuco He does not have very good memories of the French coach when they met years ago at the lyons and notified ronaldo what can happen to you in your new team.
“My experience with Rudi García was terrible. He is the baddest character I have met in my entire football career, ”the former player declared to the Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol.
And he added: “He does not know how to lead anything. He leads by the fear that he imposes on others. Only respect people who have power or who can be taken advantage of in the relationship.”
Juninhocurrent sports director of lyonsassured that rudi garcia will make the most of the arrival of CR7. “He won’t dare to do anything that gets in the way, on the contrary, he will even serve Cristiano breakfast if necessary. He will try to be Cristiano’s friend, to be close and he will do everything possible for it. It will be a dream for him to be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo.”
They have not been worn since their departure in France
The bad relationship between Juninho Y Garcia data since the DT said goodbye to the lyons with some controversial statements. “I found that when the Brazilian signings didn’t play, he wasn’t happy. That created a problem. He does things behind his back, ”he said in 2021.
At that moment, the ex-soccer player was not silent and responded to the coach: ”Rudi García doesn’t care about the team’s success or the atmosphere in the locker room. What matters is that he is the center of attention.”