“My experience was terrible, he is the baddest character I have ever met”

2023-01-05

Cristiano Ronaldo lives his first days as a player of the al nassr and all the lenses point towards his figure waiting for the great debut in a little-known league.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his first setback as an Al Nassr player

The Portuguese star will be directed in his new adventure by the French rudi garciawho has vast experience in leading clubs in Ligue 1 as Lyon Olympics Y Marseilles.

However, the Brazilian Juninho Pernambuco He does not have very good memories of the French coach when they met years ago at the lyons and notified ronaldo what can happen to you in your new team.

“My experience with Rudi García was terrible. He is the baddest character I have met in my entire football career, ”the former player declared to the Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol.