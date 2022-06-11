‘My Policeman’: Harry Styles’ gay drama already has a release date and first images

Harry Styles does not stop. In addition to conquering the charts with his new album, the british has several movies in the chamber With which he plans to give his acting career a good boost after making his film debut in 2017 with Christopher Nolan with ‘Dunkirk’ and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros in ‘Eternals’.

In September, ‘Don’t worry, dear’, the new film by Olivia Wilde, will hit theaters, where Styles will turn up the heat with Florence Pugh, and this year we will also see it in ‘My Policeman’, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts that already has first images.

The film, directed by Michael Grandage (‘The Book Publisher’) will not go to theaters, but will will premiere exclusively and worldwide on Prime Video on November 4.

‘My Policeman’ is a story about forbidden love and changing social conventions that is set in 1950s Brighton and follows Tom (Styles), a young gay policeman who hides his sexuality and starts a relationship with a teacher, Marion (Emma Corrin, ‘The Crown’). Due to the social pressure of the time, Tom decides to marry Marion, but at the same time falls in love with Patrick (David Dawson), a charismatic museum curator, with whom he has a secret romantic affair. The film tells their story straddling the past and present, with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett respectively playing Tom, Marion and Patrick in the 1990s.

The film is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd, with Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath and Caroline Levy serving as executive producers. Writes the Ron Nyswaner adaptation.

“Statueous” nudes

Last March, ‘My Policeman’ made headlines after a test screening in San Diego, where the first viewers were able to see the film and left delighted. Among other things, they highlighted the sex scenes between Styles and Dawson, anticipating that the singer and actor appears naked in the film and ensuring that “It’s not a movie to watch with your parents” (Instinct Magazine).

Now, in a new Vanity Fair report on the occasion of the release of the first images, the director wanted to clarify what those sex scenes will be like so that no one gets the wrong idea. Grandage explains that these sequences were executed very carefully to avoid becoming lewd and “show something that revolves around making love, in the broadest sense of the word, something that was interesting from a choreographic point of view and not just ramming sex”. The filmmaker cites the Alain Resnais classic ‘Hiroshima, mon amour’ as a reference for creating a body language “very statuesque” and points the importance of the intimacy coordinator in helping Styles and Dawson feel comfortable in sex scenes. “The saddest thing about these two men is that when they’re together, they seem free. And when [Tom] has to make love to his wife, he doesn’t seem to have that freedom, even in his body language”.