Myrka Dellanos raises the temperature in networks with a jumpsuit that marked her ‘wasp’ waist

With a smile on her face and unparalleled beauty, the famous host Myrka Dellanos dio a chair of elegance and sensuality when posing with a daring outfit who revealed her shapely figure at 57 years of age.

Through her Instagram account, the television presenter published a postcard in which she not only showed her taste for fashion, but also showed that sensuality and elegance are two of the adjectives that best describe her.

To accentuate her attributes, Myrka Dellanos chose to wear an emerald green silk palazzo. This piece highlighted the color of his skin and showed that at 57 years old he has a stunning figure.

“The limits are drawn by you! Do not do it! Keep dreaming big because from the hand of God, EVERYTHING is possible! ”Wrote the famous one to accompany said postcard.

It was not long before Myrka collected thousands of likes and comments, among which compliments and congratulations for her good taste stood out.

“Beautiful inside and out”, “Bella”, “That color looks divine on you”, “Beauty from head to toe”“All a queen” and “Very pretty and elegant”, are some of the messages that are read under the popular publication.

