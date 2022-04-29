MySpace, Hi5, Messenger and other social networks that marked several generations | Trends

In the wake of the recent sale of twitterwhich passed into the hands of the richest man in the world, Elon Muskthe focus of public opinion once again settles on social networks and the influence they can have on the lives of human beings.

In fact, in the statement announcing the purchase, Musk himself noted: “Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital public square in which vital issues for the future of humanity are debated.”

And just as Twitter is currently revitalizing its boom, over the years there have been different types of social networks that have impacted the lives of several generations, but that, over time, They have lost importance and have even disappeared.

Here is a count of some of these networks:

MYSPACE

Users could share and save links, music, videos, blogs and photos, via Photobucket. The idea was that the Internet user had a space not only to publicize his tastes and preferences, but also to meet those who shared the same interests.

HI5

Although the initial intention was to develop a dating site, it ended up becoming a space to find old friends and meet new people. Those who came to use this social network will not forget that it allowed to modify the design of the profile, and share emoticons, photos and links.

WINDOWS LIVE MESSENGER (MSN)

Program of instant messaging created by microsoft that worked both on computers and mobile devices with Microsoft Windows. Through this, MSN users created a profile to start conversations using winks, emoticons, buzzes and even voice messages.

BLACKBERRY PIN

Messaging application created by BlackBerry Limited for your smartphones. Messages were sent using a PIN, unique mobile identification code. In addition, in the app it was possible to create chat groups, send photos, voice notes, files, location and emojis.

CAME

Website where Internet users could create and post short videos, up to 140 seconds. Which, in addition, could be shared through the same micro video platform or through another social network. Likewise, Vine had several interaction spaces, such as Explora, which compiled the most popular and successful videos, and the trends in the form of hashtags.

Skype

Software that allows communication between people regardless of location. Through it, users can make free individual and group calls and video calls, send instant messages and share files with other people who also use it. It still works.

VIBER

Through this application, specially designed for mobile devices, people can send text messages and make phone calls for free and internationally. In fact, thanks to the Viber Out function, they can call any number, even if they are not a user of the app.

GOOGLE+

Social network that allows communication with people and companies, since it allows users to publish information both in the personal profile and in a company page that they have. In addition, this platform has the ability to combine social interaction with the services offered by Google, in a transversal way.

FLICKR

Website that allows Internet users to store, order, search, share and even sell photos or videos online. Flickr allows you to manage your content, through tools that are left to the authors: tag your photos, explore and comment on the images of other users.

snapchat

Application to send messages with multimedia support of image, video and filters. Its greatest feature is the ephemeral messaging, that is, photos, videos and messages are accessible only for a certain time, depending on the user’s choice. In Colombia it was all the rage years ago, but it has been fading.

