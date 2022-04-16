Mysterious hepatitis in children, WHO investigates new cases in Ireland and Spain. “Strengthen the tests”

In Europe, dozens of cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in healthy children worry WHO, which says it is monitoring the phenomenon. There are currently 74 cases in the UK, 5 in Ireland and 3 in Spain, but the numbers are likely to increase “Given the increase in cases reported in the last month and the strengthening of screening activities.” The UN agency has not recommended restrictions on travel to the affected territories.

Infection of unknown origin: investigations underway

Infections do not appear to be related to hepatitis A, B, C, E and D virus that “They were excluded after laboratory tests, while further investigations are underway to understand the etiology of these cases,” the WHO writes in a note.

Scientists are examining the possible link between liver infections and the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but there is no confirmation “Although some patients are positive results to Sars-CoV-2 or adenovirus, it is necessary to undertake the genetic characterization of the viruses to determine any associations between cases “, specifies WHO Europe, which” strongly “recommends that States” identify, investigate and report potential cases “.

No other epidemiological risk factors have been identified to date, including recent international patient travel. Overall, the etiology of current hepatitis cases is still being considered unknown and remains subject of active investigation. Laboratory tests are underway for the cases identified to understand the role of further infections, chemicals or toxins ”reports the WHO.

The first cases notified on 5 April in Scotland

The WHO European office was informed on 5 April of 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children under 10 (11 months-5 years) in central Scotland. 74 cases were identified in the UK by 8 April, including 10 Scots.

Subsequently other “cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children were also recorded in Ireland, less than 5 (confirmed or possible)”. Also in Spain, 3 confirmed cases have been reported in children aged 22 months to 13 years.

Symptoms: jaundice, vomiting and pain

Of the 10 Scottish cases reported on 5 April by the International Health Regulations (Ihr) National Focal Point (NFP), “9 children developed symptoms in March, while one developed symptoms in January. Symptoms included jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. All 10 cases were detected during hospitalization ». No deaths were reported on 11 April.