Nacional 2-1 victory over Santa Fe: Carlos Restrepo analyzed the match | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Atlético Nacional defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-1, remaining very close to qualifying in the group of eight, with seven dates to play. The technical assistant Carlos Restrepo assessed the result of the team facing the auction of the championship.

“You have to recognize the good rival that Santa Fe was. There were exciting moments for the fans, like Dorlan Pabón’s goal, their reaction. You have to be recursive and with Giovanni Moreno at the top he showed a great level, he is a player who he always wants the ball and that way we have community in the opposite field, that is what the teacher (Hernán Darío Herrera) is looking for, we are on the right track, I see it as an alternative in attack,” Restrepo stressed.

In addition, the strategist indicated that “as the finals arrive, we are going to involve more players. The coaching staff has a range of options that will be greater later, it is a healthy competition in which the team wins and that Nacional is strong for the finals”.

Regarding what the team is looking for, ‘Piscis’ commented that “the mission as a coaching staff is to manage the group in the best way and that each one reaches the best level. That each one commits himself so that they can be very well, all they are valuable for this Nacional project and day by day we value them all. We are going to seek for people to enjoy the game, we want the team to be productive. Having players who fill the retina is very good because people stop by for a show , we seek to play well and win”.

Restrepo highlighted the work of goalkeeper Kevin Mier, one of the party’s figures. “We are pleased with the performance of all the players. Kevin Mier is a projection player who should reflect it every day, hopefully he understands it and has the humility to learn. We want him to enjoy Nacional and Colombian soccer. In This match was very demanding and we kept that 2-1 that allows us to continue improving from the leadership”.

Analyzing the game, Carlos said that “we had a game plan, we want it to be a leading team that carries the weight of the game and we are building things, we still have a lot to learn, we were very exposed and that gives us the opportunity to reach conclusions that allow us to improve. In the second half we had a better shot and that’s what allowed us to get the result”.

On the departure of Juan David Cabal, Restrepo explained that “Juan David Cabal was a blow and we had to use the change, he is better now, landed in reality and surely he will be fine for the next game.”

Finally, he re-emphasized team levels based on the game. “In building the team, each game gives you things to improve. We leave calm because of the results, being leaders and that the team continues to have a goal. Each player enriches the project, so the competition is healthy to have a good choice and that we don’t make mistakes in the strategy. We want everyone to arrive in good shape for the finale of the championship”.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8