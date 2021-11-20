Naples: Politano positive for Coronavirus

Naples: Matteo Politano positive for Coronavirus

In these minutes, Napoli announced that Matteo Politano, after Diego Demme in recent days, tested positive for Coronavirus. The offensive winger of the Neapolitans will therefore not be able to be regularly available to Luciano Spalletti for tomorrow night’s away match against Inter: in his place there will probably be Hirving Lozano, ready for a tour de force between Serie A and Europa League that will wait in the next week.

With Ounas out for about 21 days e with Politano who will be out of the game for the next three games at least, the Mexican will most likely be the starter on the right flank with both Inter, Spartak and Lazio. To understand if he can be called up for the match against Sassuolo on 1 December or if the return will be postponed directly to 4 December, against Atalanta. Recovery times cannot be certain at the moment, the situation is in the making: updates will follow.