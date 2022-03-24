Natalie Portman remembers her time in “The Black Swan” with this dress

the pretty actress Natalie Portman lit up social networks with his last appearance in public, as he chose a beautiful black lace dress with which it was impossible not to remember his leading role in “The Black Swan”, a film that more than 10 years after its premiere is still one of the public’s favorites.

In addition, the hairstyle and tiara with which she dazzled everyone is a clear reference to the feathers that the famous used in her characterization as ballet dancer. The successful look that nobody can stop talking about was selected for a Dior event in Los Angeles, where Natalie Portman was one of the guests.

And for the occasion there was no better option than a dior design with which the actress stole everyone’s attention by looking beautiful, because the black dress is the perfect combination between elegance and sensuality by having a blouse with transparencies that allows you to see the lingerie of the person who wears it.

(Photo: Instagram @

On the other hand, on the sleeves a charming gathered lace created the perfect volume to stylize the figure of the protagonist of “The black swan”. Likewise, a belt with transparencies allowed the famous to show off a tiny waist from which a long lace skirt became the key to highlighting her figure. This luxurious dress belongs to the autumn/winter 2022 collection of the French firm, Dior.

As accessories, the star of “V for Vengeance” wore black sandals with an ankle bracelet, a trend that has become popular in recent weeks and promises to dominate the spring-summer 2022 season. While jewelry, a pair of rings silver were enough to elevate the look.

(Photo: Instagram @

Despite this, one star tiara to accompany her updo hair, it was the key piece to give the final touch to the outfit, as it helped to frame the face and give it a radical change without resorting to the classic strands of hair carefree around the face.

Finally, as makeup Natalie Portman He made it clear that natural is today, so in addition to a base of his skin tone and eye shadows in neutral tones, they were more than necessary; while for her lips, a pink tone with a subtle shine managed to maintain the naturalness of her image.

