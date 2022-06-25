Natalie Portman Reveals Which Marvel Hero She Wants To Team Up With

Natalie Portman return to Marvel Cinematic Universe to fight alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. This new film will see Jane Foster become The Mighty Thor in an adaptation of the comic with the same name of the writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman.

The Mighty Thor was once a member of the avengersbut some fans will want to see Natalie Portman working alongside other Marvel heroes on the big screen. The actress offered Captain Marvel as another popular hero of MCU who you would love to work with in the future.

In a recent interview with VarietyNatalie Portman revealed cWhat is the superhero you would like to be in a movie with?; detail that he delivered on the red carpet of the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“That is a good question. Chris Hemsworth is the best, of course. Already Tessa ThompsonI love being with both of them.”

After giving the question some more thought, Portman settled on the Brie Larson’s Captain Marvelof whom she is a great admirer.

“Well, I love Captain Marvel. Brie Larson is a dear friend, so that would be fun.”; it would be fun to see a team-up between The Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel. The sequel to «Captain Marvel», «The Marvels»will feature heroes like Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau who will fight alongside Carol Danvers against a new cosmic threat.

Natalie Portman back in the MCU

“Thor: Love and Thunder” brings Natalie Portman back to the Marvel team, making her a superhero rather than just a love interest. Director Taika Waititi revealed that regrets not including Portman in “Thor: Ragnarok” as he was a fan of The Mighty Thor in the comics.

“It was part of the comic directed by Jason Aaron, and it was something that we always loved when he was working on Ragnarok. We always talked about how cool he was. Y a part of me in ragnarok really wished natalie could be a part of it, and then when Marvel said ‘we want to bring her back,’ it all made sense. She’s going to be Mighty Thor, now she’s going to pick up the hammer, and that character will evolve, and she’ll be a hero too.”; said Taika Waititi to the middle, referring to the era All-New All-Different Marvel That Reinvented Jane Foster.

For now, it is still unknown if Jane Foster Will Still Be The Mighty Thor After “Thor: Love and Thunder” Concludesbut there is a good chance that it will stay.









