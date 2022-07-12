National Day of Social Medicine: a vocation of service

Every July 12, the National Day of Social Medicine is commemorated in tribute to the birth of Dr. René Favaloro, a person distinguished for creating the Bypass and revolutionizing cardiovascular medicine. Currently, in honor of his career, a health center in the province belonging to Sanitary Zone V bears his name.

Through Law 25,598 of the year 2002, this day was declared in commemoration of the date of his birth and in recognition of all the doctors who work in this area, for the benefit of the community.

Social medicine is the branch of medical science that deals with the health of the collective, with the relationship between health and lifestyle, with social measures for health and the effect of all this on the individual. and the family.

The professional who practices social and community medicine is trained to address the health-disease process and the care of the local population from the Primary Health Care strategy, fundamentally at the first level of care, with scientific, technical, social and ethical. Likewise, the profession allows the professional to relate to people and their environment, to know the origin of the causes of diseases.

Based on this, Dr. Ema Ferrero internalized her career, saying that “I have been practicing this specialty for 10 years and I have been at the René Favaloro center for five years. That the health center bears the name of a great doctor who worked for and for the community means a lot.”

He went on to say, “In this place, I was able to engage with each patient not only on a clinical level but also on a global level. This allowed me to get to know the environment where he lives as well as his family. Thanks to that, I was able to work with the person’s health from different perspectives.”

“It became my second home since I left the residence. All family doctors in the province are born and trained in the roundabout. For me, knowing and working with the health of its population is a source of pride,” he said.

Next, Dr. Celina Andrada mentioned that “I have been working in the center’s outpatient clinics for 18 years. Throughout my career, I have worked and work together with the patient’s family since it is a fundamental pillar for the child’s development. His growth will depend on the social environment that surrounds him. That is why we generate links with the family who function as a channel of communication between the professional and the patient. We try to have a connection with them, accompany them in their growth and contribute to improving their quality of life”.

Finally, Dr. Ayelen Escudero concluded: “Working in a center that bears the name of Favaloro means a lot since, currently, our role is based on accompanying the patient together with their social environment, not only do we observe their pathology but also that also, we provide all the necessary services to improve the quality of life of the person and their family”.

The CAPS is made up of an interdisciplinary team which is responsible for ensuring that families adhere to the center and, in this way, accompany them throughout their development.