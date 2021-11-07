Natural hormones to experience menopause and that are good for you, for real

Hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, irritability – these are just some of the symptoms that characterize menopause, a condition that is however completely physiological for every woman. This is the phase of life in which the functionality of the ovaries fails, and with it also their hormonal production. It is precisely the lack of certain hormones that triggers all menopause disorders, and it is therefore from them that the solution to the problem passes. Hormone replacement therapy is certainly not new, it has been used for a long time to relieve the characteristic symptoms of this phase of life. But did you know that gods also exist now natural hormones for menopause?

Hormones and menopause, the close link

With menopause we mean that moment in life when the ovaries stop working and the woman is no longer fertile. The first visible consequence is the end of menstruation, but there are many changes that each of us goes through in that period. All “fault” of the hormones that, in menopause, are no longer produced by the ovaries. This involves, as we have seen before, multiple ailments that have a significant impact on daily life, and which on certain occasions require external help.

This is the case of hormone replacement therapy: synthetic hormones are introduced that simulate the function of the natural ones that our body no longer produces. The doctor can propose it in case i symptoms of menopause are particularly annoying, or when the condition known as premature menopause occurs – that is, when menstruation disappears before the age of 45.

Here come the natural hormones

When hiring a hormone therapy, many women wonder if this can affect their body. This is why a lot of work has been done on the creation of natural hormones, i.e. molecules identical in chemical structure to those produced by the ovaries. Their name? Micronized progesterone And 17 beta estradiol, which in combination will arrive starting from mid-November 2021 also in Italy, as hormone replacement therapy.

It is a entirely natural product, which in the study phase has shown remarkable success in reducing the symptoms of menopause. In particular, it has proved effective against insomnia and vasomotor disorders. As many as 82% of patients considered hers much improved condition within three months of starting therapy. Furthermore, research has shown that micronized progesterone does not increase the risk of breast cancer and venous thrombosis.

The benefits of hormones in menopause

The question is not just to “turn off” i typical disorders of menopause, but also to counter the dangers that, in this phase of life, can arise more frequently. Hormone replacement therapy is also useful in this case. A study conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham and published in the British Medical Journal has taken this aspect into consideration. Analyzing thousands of medical records, it was found that women under 80 who had been taking estrogen for at least 10 years they had a lower risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Not only that: other studies have shown that women who have more symptoms of menopause are more likely to develop diseases such as atherosclerosis, osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases. Hormones are therefore not only a remedy for hot flashes and insomnia, but a real help to stay healthy. And natural hormones, in particular, have a decidedly reassuring safety profile.