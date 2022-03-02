Naya Rivera’s family wins money lawsuit for “wrongful death”

The lawsuit that Naya Rivera’s husband, Ryan Dorsey filed for “wrongful death” has finally been won.

His lawyer, Mr. Amjad M.Khan, who represents his family and his 6-year-old son, Josey, announced Monday that “all those involved have reached an agreement”almost two years after the actress died at age 33 in California.

“Through this lawsuit, Jose will receive compensation for having to live through the death of his mother at Lake Piru,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

What was the resolution of the Naya Rivera case?

“Although Josey will never fully get over the tragic passing of his mom, We are happy to report that we have reached a monetary settlement that will help you get on with your life after the fact.”

The lawsuit was filed against the administration of parks and ventura county recreation assuring that Rivera’s death could have been prevented since the boat they rented him that day did not meet the safety standards required by law.

“The boat was not equipped with a ladder, rope, anchor, radio, or any other safety mechanism to prevent users from becoming separated from it when swimming,” the legal document read.

“Inspections showed that the boat did not even have a flotation device.”

Rivera disappeared on July 8, 2020, while boating with her 4-year-old son (at the time). After an extensive search, her body was recovered on July 13.