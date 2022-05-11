NBA revealed the 2022 draft call-ups and a Dominican can surprise

Starting next week will be held in Chicago, Illinois, the NBA combined draftwhere the potential first selections of the next NBA draft participate, as well as the players with the highest chances of being recruited, who are invited by the teams to evaluate them.

The event will take place May 16-22, and will include executives and scouts from all 30 teams. It will feature 5v5 games, strength and agility tests, shooting drills, measurements, and other related drills on the pitch. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft-stock in a competitive environment against their peers.

Freshmen applying for early entry will also have the opportunity to interview with the teams and get feedback on their placement. The information will be helpful in making decisions about staying in the draft or returning to school before the June 1 deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic released the list of the 76 players who will be part of the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, where the Dominican point guard, Jean Montero He appears among those summoned and who seeks to get a position of the 58 positions available in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Montero is a 6-foot-2 point guard who played in the Overtime Elite, a league for players between 16 and 18 years of age that serves as a springboard for players to reach the NBA. According to the NBA Draft Big Board that performs Sports Illustrated One of the top prospects in the 2022 NBA draft class, Montero is projected to be a second-round pick.

Potential number one picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. are also expected to participate in the draft combine and head the list of prospects who will participate in this event.

The NBA draft takes place on June 23, so teams do their homework ahead of time.