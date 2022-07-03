Netflix and HBO, the best series of the moment with LGTBIQ+ characters

A Ranker survey suggests that scores of successful series featuring non-straight characters have emerged in recent years. Netflix HBO Max, flagship platforms that provide LGTBIQ+-themed series.

Although more than 30 productions appear in the Ranker classification, we have focused on the top 10. And ‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021-), where we meet Mare’s lesbian daughter (Kate Winslet), occupies the tenth position. hbo max

Netflix decided to cancel ‘This shit is beyond me’ (2020) after the first season, but it seems that LGTBIQ+ characters left their mark on Ranker users.

8. ‘Dickinson’ (2019-)

In this classification, which has been drawn up with more than 7,000 votes, the biopic about the famous poet appears in eighth position. And is that Hailee Steinfeld is an Emily Dickinson out of series.

7. ‘Elite’ (2018-)

Taking into account that the LGTBIQ+ theme is very present in its plots, it was to be expected that the Spanish series would appear among the most voted. Here we see Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper), one of the couples preferred by fans. Flag series in Spain on Netflix.

6. ‘With love, Victor’ (2020-)

One position higher is ‘With love, Victor’ (2020-), a sequel to the film ‘With love, Simon’ (2018). “TV’s loveliest gay rom-com matures into season two,” reads IndieWire’s review.

5. ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ (2020-)

The spin-off of ‘911’ (2018-) also promotes inclusion and diversity, ranking as the fifth most voted series by Internet users.

4. ‘Euphoria’ (2019-)

The successful HBO Max series has been left off the podium, despite the fact that Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue (Zendaya) form one of the most iconic couples on television.

3-our-flag-means-death-2022.jpeg

3. ‘Our flag means death’ (2022-)

The bronze medal is for ‘Our flag means death’ (2022-). “As LGBT representation in the media increases, many of the new television series feature prominent characters who are lesbian, gay or bisexual,” notes Ranker.

HBO MAX

2. ‘Sex Education’ (2019-)

Ncuti Gatwa (right), in addition to being named the new Doctor Who, plays one of the best characters from ‘Sex Education’ (2019-) on Netflix. His way of approaching his sexuality is an inspiration.

1. ‘Heartstopper’ (2022-)

Most Ranker users have voted for ‘Heartstopper’ (2022-). And it is not for less because the Netflix series features the most adorable teenage couple on recent television: Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

