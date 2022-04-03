Netflix announced when the new chapters of Elite and The Umbrella Academy arrive

Netflix announced the premiere date of the new episodes of two of its most famous series and the fan community erupted in euphoria and anticipation for what is to come. These are the celebrated Elite and The Umbrella Academy, with its fifth and third season respectively.

On the one hand, Netflix He launched season 3 trailer The Umbrella Academywhich will arrive on June 22 around the world. The preview shows the Hargreeves family preparing to fight against the Sparrow Academy Sparrows, an alternate and better trained version of the members that make up The Umbrella Academy.

“The Sparrows have landed”, can be read in the clip, in which Luther (Tom Hopper), Vanya (Elliot Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison appear. (Emmy Raver-Lampman) in front of the enemy group. The third season will feature the additions of Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Jake Epstein, who will bring the Sparrows to life. Also participating in the new episodes will be Javon Walton, known for his role as Ashtray in Euphoria.

Elite, the Netflix teen series that captivated hearts

On the other hand, it was learned that the Las Encinas institute will reopen its doors with the premiere of the fifth season of Elitewhich will hit the platform on April 8. The series by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona also released the first official images of the new episodes, in which the new students who will arrive at the high school can be seen, accompanied by a most festive teaser trailer. A new course begins in Las Encinas with many open fronts. After Phillipe’s (Pol Granch) fateful New Year’s Eve party and Guzmán’s (Miguel Bernardeau) flight, the secret of Armando’s (Andrés Velencoso) death threatens to truncate the love story of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Ari (Martina). Carddi).

Rebeca (Claudia Salas) is on a journey of self-discovery, while Omar (Omar Ayuso) recovers from the separation with Ander (Arón Piper). Phillipe’s confession of abuse, Patrick’s (Manu Ríos) uncontrollable fits of rage, Benjamin’s (Diego Martín) desire for revenge, a gift that Armando gave Mencia and that hides a secret that could destroy ‘the benjamines. ‘, a pact of silence between Samuel and Rebeca that will be broken quickly and will bring the worst consequences.