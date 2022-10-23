Netflix: Did you finish Dahmer? 7 series and movies inspired by true crime stories to watch online | Mindhunter, Inconceivable | Netflix

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been a hit for Netflix. Well goes the saying “The reality exceeds fiction”especially when it comes to stories based on crimes that actually happened. Therefore, if you liked the role of Evan Peters, there are still many more series and films on the platform they will catch you until you reach the end.

In the following note we leave you a wide selection of seven productions of the red N that you can see today and that you should not miss.

“Coast of the Sun Brigade”

Four intrepid and impulsive police officers form a special narcotics unit to combat the birth of drug trafficking on the Spanish Costa del Sol in the 1970s. Inspired by the true story of Spain’s first anti-drug squad.

“Extremely cruel, evil and wicked”

A chronicle of Ted Bundy’s crimes from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. Directed by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger and starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Terry Kinney, Haley Joel Osment, James Hetfield, Grace Victoria Cox with Jim Parsons and John Malkovich.

“Missing in Lørenskog”

When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, the Norwegian police must contend with the frenzied press and misleading informants to find the truth. Based on a true story.

“Lost Girls”

When Mari Gilbert’s (Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan) daughter goes missing, police inaction prompts their own investigation into the Long Island gated community where Shannan was last seen. His search for her leads him to discover more than a dozen murdered sex workers. From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, “Lost Girls” is inspired by true events.

“Mindhunter”

In the late 1970s, two FBI agents expand criminal science after delving into the psychology of murder and getting up close to all-too-real monsters. Based on the 1995 true crime book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

“The snake”

In the 1970s, ruthless killer Charles Sobhraj rampages on tourists on South Asia’s ‘hippy trail’. A terrifying story based on true events.

“Inconceivable”

Inspired by true events, a teenage girl reports and ultimately retracts a rape, while two female detectives in another state investigate evidence that could reveal the truth.