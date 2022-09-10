Netflix renews ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for a fourth and final season

The characters created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will return for a denouement with season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

Just when we thought Netflix was at its darkest moment due to the millionaire loss of subscribers, confirms this year the last season of Stranger Things and, this morning, all fans of The Umbrella Academy just made their day because the characters created by Gerard Way, the vocalist of My Chemical Romance, and the cartoonist Gabriel Bá they will return for a fourth and final season.

During the premiere of its season three, the recent one, the streaming platform reported that it spent five weeks during the global top 10 of the most watched series in the entire catalog, adding more than 124.5 million hours of reproductions. Speaking of the most popular shows at the moment is the Mexican Where there was fire, Woo, an extraordinary lawyer, Echoes and Sandman occupy the places of honor at the moment.

the deadline portal reported that most of the final episodes have already been written so it only remains to start filming. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will return with their respective characters, but they could not confirm Genesis Rodriguez, whose ending in season three was left in the air.

“I am excited by the loyalty of The Umbrella Academy fans so they will be willing to experience the end of Hargreeves’ journey, which began five years ago. But first we need the conclusion, so it awaits an amazing season four that will have fans on the edge of their seats for the final minutessaid showrunner Steve Blackman.



Netflix Elliot Page will return to the last season.



They have not yet defined whether the series will have kilometric chapters as they are accustoming fans to other productions, for example, Stranger Things and its last episodes that seemed like movies. It should also be noted that each of them had a cost of 30 million dollars, at least talking about the same platform.