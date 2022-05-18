Entertainment

Netflix: three movies to watch this 2022 Census holiday

The perfect family

This Spanish family comedy is a great option to watch this weekend on the Netflix platform, since it is one of the trends in Argentina. Arantxa Echevarría is the director of this film that has a cast made up of Belén Rueda, José Coronado, Gonzalo de Castro, Carolina Yuste, Gonzalo Ramos, Jesús Vidal, Pepa Aniorte, Pepe Ocio and María Hervás.

It tells the story of Lucía, who believes she leads a model life and has everything under control. Since he got married, he put all his efforts into caring for his ideal family, but everything begins to collapse the day Sara, his son’s girlfriend, appears; a young, free and foul-mouthed girl and, with her, a political family very different from the idea that Lucía always dreamed of for her son. From that moment on, Lucía will discover that the perfect family was not exactly what she thought.

widows

Steve McQueen is the director of this thriller and drama film that can be seen this Census holiday. It has a cast made up of Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall, among others.

It is a film adaptation of “The Widows”, a 1983 British miniseries. This production is set in Chicago today, and tells of four women with nothing in common except a debt inherited from the criminal activities of their late husbands. Veronica, Alice, Linda and Belle decide to take control of their destiny and conspire to forge a future with their own rules.

