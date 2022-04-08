[Netflix] “Windfall”, how to be effective with little – Reviews

I remember that one of the first films made during the pandemic was Malcolm & Marie (Sam Levinson, 2021), in which the cast was only made up of two actors in a single location. That reduced cast on the same stage throughout the production was a precedent of a characteristic characteristic of the times that were passing, at least if we are talking about auteur cinema. In wind fallrecent Netflix premiere directed by Charlie McDowell (TheDiscovery), we also recognize the condition of a film shot during the pandemic due to the few characters that intervene in the plot in a single space. What’s more, there are so few characters that they don’t even need to have their own name assigned.

The film opens with a thief who is described in the credits as Nobody (Jason Segel) and breaks into a billionaire couple’s vacation home in California. While the robbery occurs, the married couple made up of a CEO (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) arrives at the compound, forcing the thief to take them hostage and ask for a considerable amount of money so that he can start a life in a new place. However, the CEO, after making a few calls, only manages to get the cash to his house the next day. This will force the three characters to live together for a day and more, causing a situation as unusual as it is enigmatic.

Yes ok wind fall has the conditions to be classified as a film shot in a pandemic -due to the characteristics previously reviewed-, the truth is that Charlie McDowell (son of the well-remembered actor who played Alex DeLarge in clockwork orange) is close to the style that we met in his directorial debut at the Sundance Festival with The One I Love (2014), whose plot revolved around a married couple who decide to spend a weekend in a house in which characters exactly the same as their appearance live. The cast in which we only had three actors and the story that took place in one place would be enough of a coincidence with his recent film, if it weren’t for the fact that in both he also explores the disagreements in marital coexistence.

That structure and recurring topic is supported, this time, by a third character -Segel’s- who is the trigger for the development of emotions and dilemmas. The dialogues may not be the great attraction of this film, but the synchrony that the trio of actors handles is enviable and efficiently builds the capricious directions that wind fall intends to follow. It’s just that while the production design and opening editing barely excite us about presenting us with a feature film that leans towards Hitchcock-inspired cinema, the suspense is never impetuous enough to even reference it. Instead, we deviate into a calm laughter comedy in which the characters’ behaviors become unpredictable, but they don’t fall out of place. In fact, it is these behaviors that manage to capture the attention and sustain the weight of the film.

Without there being enough chaos to generate a crazy situation, the argument turns to the peaceful interactions of the three, while threatening to be a metonymic critique of society, but the abstract definition of intentions cannot finish forging a favorable scenario for those pretensions and if in any case it addresses it, the metaphor ends up being very confusing and ineffective. The appearance of a fourth character manages to speed up the pace of the film and that is when it finally becomes convenient not to expect anything more from wind fall What a surprising turn for its third act.

It can be disappointing to have been expecting something more from a film that finally only pretends to be interesting in an arbitrary way, always trying to delay its outcome. However, it is not difficult work to look optimistically at wind fall, who has among his strengths the dynamics of his three main actors, a successful management of photography and a beautiful setting in which all the action takes place. This, added to the fact that the story does not become heavy despite its slow pace, make it a product that leaves a good taste in the mouth, although its lack of audacity would not allow me to say that it is a wonder that it is remembered by long time.