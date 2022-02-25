Netflix’s Valhalla May Avoid Vikings’ Biggest Mistakes

MADRID, 25 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

arrives on netflix ‘Vikings: Valhalla’the expected spin-off sequel to ‘Vikings’. Located a century after what happened in the History Channel series, part of the public has seen in this production the opportunity to see a production more faithful to the history of the Nordic countries. It’s more, it is an opportunity to avoid some of the historical errors that its predecessor fiction had.

One of the main complaints that ‘Vikingos’ had, the first fiction production of the History Channel, were its important historical inaccuracies. The series told the story of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), while ‘Valhalla’ follows the life by Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson). Everything indicates that the season will show the end of the Viking Age with the Battle of Stamford Bridge.

The fight between Vikings and Britons, which was also one between Christians and pagans, yes aspires to continue showing very strong female characters, like warriors and queens. Freydís will have a leading role similar to that of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in the new series, although the question remains as to whether the women will use the Viking shield.

The main mistake of ‘Vikings’ was to use historical figures and but without much respect for the chronological moment they lived. Much of the storylines of the six seasons of the History Channel series took place over hundreds of years in Scandinavian history. Most of the characters were famous Norse heroes who were randomly placed within the production timeline.

This, of course, led to a lot of inaccuracies regarding the actual story, including the deaths of historical figures. ‘Valhalla’ has a chance to be more faithful to the storyas there are more real historical references to the authentic leif eriksonwho made several trips to Greenland to evangelize its population as a missionary for King Olaf Tryggvason.

MORE HISTORICALLY ACCURATE WITH NORDIC REALITY

It is true that a series can take several creative licenses when dealing with a historical character, the acclaimed ‘The Great’ is a good example of this. But with ‘Vikingos’ there were too many changes, like the fact that Erik the Red (Eric Johnson) was portrayed as a schemer who died in a barn in Norway when, in real life, precisely Leif Erikson’s father, he had no aspirations to the throne and died in an epidemic in Iceland.

On the other hand, ‘Vikings’ showed Ubbe Ragnarsson (Jordan Patrick Smith) as the first Viking to explore North America, when it is believed that Leif Erikson was the first European to set foot in the New World. ‘Valhalla’ has the opportunity, even if it is in fiction, to stick better to historical events.

It will be this Friday, February 25, when it can be seen if ‘Valhalla’ is more faithful to historical reality or if, on the contrary, it follows the trend already marked by ‘Vikings‘. Starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Caroline Henderson, the first episode of this first season is directed by the Danish director Niels Arden Oplev (‘Millennium 1: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ ) and written by Jeb Stuart, creator and showrunner of this sequel.