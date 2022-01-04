New Alfa Romeo Giulia Carabinieri 2023: design, features, engines

A new render tries to hypothesize the appearance of one new Alfa Romeo Giulia Carabinieri in 2023. This is the hypothesis of the architect and designer Tommaso D’Amico who posted the video render on his YouTube. In this rendering, the designer imagines a Giulia Carabinieri 2023 in which the sporting characteristics are further enhanced. The car, a Giulia Veloce Ti, has 19-inch wheels and a body with the usual blue of the Arma and with the classic red stripes.

Video render of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Carabinieri 2023

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Carabinieri in this hypothetical version adds to its usual characteristics a greater dose of determination and sportiness. In this way the car becomes even more suitable for the use for which it was designed. The render it takes its cue from the current Giulia but with updates especially as regards the use of cutting-edge materials and technologies.

The cockpit of this new Alfa Romeo Giulia Carabinieri is imagined with a renewed dashboard full of cutting-edge options adapted to the needs and requirements of the Carabinieri. The author of this render imagines this version of Giulia with a 300 HP 2.0 Turbo petrol engine AT Q4, with automatic transmission and RWD drive.

In short, certainly an interesting starting point forAlfa Romeo Giulia of the future. Recall that this car in 2022 should undergo a restyling with slight aesthetic and technological updates and above all with the introduction of the first electrifying version.

In 2026 or at the latest in 2027, as anticipated by the CEO of Alfa Romeo Learned, a second generation will arrive but it will be a very different car from the current one. Suffice it to say that the car will arrive on the market only and exclusively in a fully electric version. We will therefore see what innovations will arrive about this famous model that will continue to have an important role in the future in the range of car manufacturer of the Biscione.

