New Disney movie will have an openly gay character

If the controversy caused by the kiss between two women in “Lightyear” were not enough, Disney is brand new “A strange world”the company’s first film to include a character openly gayWell, in the trailer for the film you can see a scene of flirtation between two men.

Selling modestly at the box office, “Lightyear” opened last week. Buzz’s story, based on the experiences of a flesh-and-blood astronaut, grossed $51 million at theaters in USAa relatively low figure, according to the expectations placed on the most recent Disney Pixar bet, since for its financing it had a budget of 200 million dollars.

While we question whether the indifference of the public had to do with the kiss scene, which is why the film was canceled in countries with Islamic ideology, Disney presents “A strange world”, the next film that is about to be released. It is a story that differs, in all aspects, from the classic Disney movies; there are no princesses, palaces or enchanted kingdoms, what there is is a planet absolutely unexplored by humans, and that the Clade family has been studying for three generations.

On this unusual planet, stones walk, animals don’t look like aliens but dinosaurs, fish don’t swim but fly; All these peculiarities are based on the works of Jules Verne and Edgar Rice Burroughs, the fathers of fantasy and science fiction literature, creators of stories such as “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “Tarzan”, respectively.

According to The universalthe film was presented at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, in France, which is organized year after year. It was thus that Disney introduced Ethan, a member of the Clade family, who flirts with Diazo, during one of the trailer scenes, a situation not only approved but encouraged by the character’s father, who shows great effusiveness when witnessing the flirtation moment. , which will embarrass the young man. In accordance with “Variety”“A Strange World” will be released this fall on November 23.

On this occasion, there will also be actors from Hollywood who lend their voice to bring the characters of the film to life, as in “Lightyear” where Chris Evans he doubled Buzz.

Actresses will be included in the next Disney movie Lucy Liu Y Gabrielle Unionas well as the actor Jake Gyllenhaal.