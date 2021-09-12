new images of the film with Dwayne Johnson revealed [VIDEO]

A short film of Jungle Cruise, the new film by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

As reported by ComicBook.com, the Fandango twitter channel has made public a clip of Jungle Cruise, the new film produced by Disney starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The character played by the latter is the protagonist of the clip published on social media.

The scene sees her busy trying to reach the boat driven by Dwayne Johnson. To do this, he will have to do a series of reckless and acrobatic actions. Johnson’s character, meanwhile, will enjoy the show with a smile on his face, more than happy not to be directly involved in the show.

The above clip, but now with a behind-the-scenes stunt video! pic.twitter.com/GF0DAWSab4 – Fandango (@Fandango) July 14, 2021

In a next tweet Fandango added another video, which sees the actors commenting on the work done during Jungle Cruise. In particular, both Blunt and Johnson describe the work done together with the stuntmen. From this short video, it is possible to guess the attention that has been paid to the realization of the action sequences, which will surely have a central role in the film.

Recently, iThe film’s producer Hiram Garcia talked about Disney’s choice to distribute Jungle Cruise to theaters and not through Disney +.

Particularly, he has declared:

He is one of our oldest children. When the pandemic broke out, we didn’t want to put the public in harm’s way to go and watch a movie. Even if we are dealing with the problem of the partial reopening of theaters – which involves only some regions of the world – after all, we are convinced that this is the type of film with which to celebrate the return to cinemas.

