“new mouths could open at any time” [FOTO e VIDEO]

Weather alert at Canary Islands because of the rains, which a There Palm tree further complicate the cleaning of the ashes expelled from the volcano Cumbre Vieja, in eruption since last September 19th. The lava flows have changed the terrain in the eastern part of the island, as well as the usual channel through which rainwater flows. As a result, several coastal areas are at risk of flooding.

Yesterday the authorities banned residents from going to homes in evacuated areas for fear of runoff and landslides.

The accumulation of ash and the difficulties in removing it have also forced the suspension of air connections with the island.

The rivers of lava continue to flow: On Thursday, a language was created that moves at considerable speed along the southern flank and passes through parts of Las Manchas that it had not previously destroyed, said Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) volcanologist Rubén López.

On Thursday, the volcano of La Palma caused fear, with the opening of a new vent and a new crack: these two events caused “the race“Of a tongue of lava that”reached the cemetery of Las Manchas and a photovoltaic system“, In addition to many houses, said the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende.

Several emission centers with variable activity are still active (both pyroclasts and gas and lava), and scientists do not rule out – reports El País – that new vents can be opened at any time.

