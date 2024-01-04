New York SIGNS Harrison Bader for 2 Years

The movement between players and teams continues into the current 2024 MLB offseason, with each of the 30 franchises trying to retain the best in the market and raise hopes for the upcoming campaign in the best baseball in the world. The latest to announce new movements were those in the Big Apple. New York Mets.

The 2023 harvest was one to remember for Queens residents. Not only did they fail to qualify for the postseason, but they also fell to fourth place in the standings. National League East Division. A poor 75-87 record left them behind the mighty Atlanta Braves (104-58), as well as the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Miami Marlins (84-78).





You may be interested in: URGENT: San Diego Padres SIGNED PITCHER FOR 4.5 MILLION

Harrison Bader to the New York Mets

With reporting from SNY’s Andy Martino: “New York Mets they signed Harrison Bader“. A few minutes later, Joel Sherman of the NY Post reported that: “Mets reach agreement with Harrison Bader for one year for $10.5 million”.

Harrison Bader He has seven years of experience in the MLB system. Most of the time (five and a half years) he was with St. Louis Cardinals. In addition, he completed a seasonal internship at New York Yankees and a short time with Cincinnati Redsuntil free agency on November 2, 2023.

You may be interested in: 550 MILLION: Juan Soto with Yankees in 12 YEARS, report predicts

New piece New York Mets In 2023, he recorded an offensive line of .232/.274/.622. He hit seven home runs, 40 RBIs and another 44 runs scored. The outfielder also stole 20 bases last season. He averaged .243/.310/.706 throughout his Major League Baseball career. In addition, he has 59 home runs, 217 produced and 273 scored.

New opportunities for lawyers in New York?