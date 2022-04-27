Neymar as a couple: the footballer formalizes his relationship with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar is on cloud nine. The Brazilian has just formalized his relationship with influencer Bruna Biancardi.

This Monday, April 25, the 27-year-old Brazilian published a photo of her and the PSG star taken during the party organized at his home to celebrate the title of the Parisians, crowned champions of France this Saturday for the tenth time.

The photo reveals the young woman in the arms of her darling. The influencer left a simple but effective “Love you” in the comments. To which Neymar responded with a red heart emoji.

To be sure to make this love known to as many people as possible, the athlete also relayed the publication, liked more than a million times in 24 hours, in a story.

A few days earlier, the football prodigy had wished his beautiful birthday a happy birthday by declaring his love to her.

“The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you”, had captioned the now thirty-something.

Together for several months

Fashion and beauty influencer Bruna Biancardi has over a million followers on Instagram. The two lovebirds would have met last summer during a joint vacation on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza. Since the two have not left each other and Bruna would have even already sympathized with the wives of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes.

Does Bruna Biancardi (not to be confused with actress Bruna Marquezine with whom Neymar had been in a relationship for almost six years, before their separation in 2018) plan to start a family with Neymar?

Dad of a 10-year-old boy named Davi (born from an old relationship), the footballer is thinking in any case of becoming a new dad. “I have a great career, but on a personal level, I want to have two more children, to give brothers to my son,” he confided last summer to the British version of GQ magazine.