Neymar closely followed by a European juggernaut – Foot11.com

Neymar is no longer at the center of the Parisian project. Exit rumors have sprung up and some clubs are starting to come forward for the Brazilian. This is the case of Juventus Turin. More

Neymar to Juventus Turin?

Will Neymar leave PSG this summer? It is in any case the rumor that was born this Wednesday, June 22. According to the Spanish media Sport, a big European team hopes to enlist the Brazilian: it is Juventus Turin. Massimiliano Allegri would reflect on a system in which to incorporate the native of Mogi das Cruzes. Thus, the coach hopes to take his team to a new level in the level of play thanks to the arrival of the current number 10 Parisian.

Allegri dreams of recruiting Neymar Jr! / Icon Sport

Last season remains a disappointment for the Turin club which finished 4th in Serie A and was eliminated in 1/8 of the Champions League. If the idea of ​​welcoming the Brazilian seems ambitious, the future of Neymar Jr remains unclear. PSG could surprisingly part ways with the player. In addition to Di Maria and Paul Pogba, Juventus is therefore looking for another star. Indeed, in addition to Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo was proposed by Jorge Mendes to the transalpine club.

Paris opens the door to a departure

PSG no longer consider Neymar as a central element of their project. If he is under contract until 2025, the Brazilian could give up his place as leader to Kylian Mbappé next year. This Tuesday, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi spoke with brand and remained unclear about the Brazilian’s future.

“If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations” he replied to the Spanish media.

In addition, the new strongman of PSG: Luis Campos is not against the departure of the player. Thus, the Parisian leaders would have already set a price internally. Placed on the market, Neymar JR nevertheless has a very dissuasive salary. As a reminder, at PSG, the player earns around 37.7 M€/year. Hard to believe that the attacker will agree to lower his salary. For the moment, the future of Neymar Jr remains unclear even if he wants to stay in the club of the French capital. To be continued…