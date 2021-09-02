NFT, a scammer sold a fake Banksy for over $ 300,000 in Ethereum

A few days ago an NFT mysteriously appeared on Banksy’s official website, the well-known and elusive English street art artist, with a link to an auction on OpenSea, where it was quickly sold for $ 338,000. Too bad that everything was nothing more than a scam and the NFT a fake.

Fortunately for the investor, everything turned out well, since the hacker, who had organized the scam and probably tampered with the official Banksy website where the auctioned work had appeared, decided to return the full amount, to exception of transaction costs. However, everything happened very quickly, even if the scammed, a thirty-year-old collector who wants to remain anonymous, had already become suspicious when the auction ended suddenly after its relaunch, 90% higher than the sums up to that moment. proposals.

The real Banksy has never tokenized his art, that is, he has never associated one of his works with a unique code generated within a blockchain. But last March, a group of blockchain investors and traders bought the partially destroyed artwork “Morons” for $ 95,000 after its authenticity was verified by Pest Control, the artist’s authentication body, succeeding then to resell the NFT, again on the OpenSea platform, for $ 382,000.

Loading... Advertisements

Last February, an artist who goes by the name of Pest Supply, therefore with a name that refers directly to organizations linked to Banks, sold NFTs created in the Banky’s graffiti-stencil style for 447 ethereum, equal to $ 900,000, on the markets. NFT OpenSea and Rarible. Although many initially speculated that Pest Supply could be Banksy himself as the art style is nearly identical and the titles of his work, including the username Pest Control, make unambiguous references to Banky, Pest Supply has never explicitly claimed to be Banksy himself.