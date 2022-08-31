Nicaragua authorizes the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

Manuagua (Credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)



(CNN Spanish) — The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, signed a decree -published this Monday in The Gazetteofficial newspaper of the Central American country,—in which he authorizes the development of atomic energy in the country “for peaceful purposes.”

The decree establishes the creation of a National Commission, made up of the Nicaraguan Committee for Science and Technology (Conicyt), and the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs, Environment and Natural Resources, Agricultural Technologies, Promotion of Industry and Commerce, Agricultural Health and the Nicaraguan Army.

The Nicaraguan Commission for the Development of Atomic Energy for Peaceful Purposes will have as its mission “to promote the development and use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes in agriculture, medicine, industry, science and technology, environmental surveillance and other related aspects,” establishes the decree.

According to the norm, the Commission will have the task of promoting the “design and construction of nuclear research facilities”, particle accelerators, neutron generators and other sources of ionizing radiation. Additionally, the possibilities of building a nuclear science and technology center in the country will be considered.

In addition, the Commission must promote education and the training of specialists in the nuclear sector, including the staff of the state regulatory body for radiological safety in the country. In this sense, the exchange and training of human resources in the field of use of atomic energy will be allowed.

Nicaraguan scientist Ernesto Medina, former university president and member of the Nicaraguan Academy of Sciences, told CNN that since 1993 there has been an Atomic Energy Commission in the country, as in several countries around the world, which emerged to help nations to manage a topic that was new. Medina, a chemistry graduate in his country and with several doctorates and post-doctorates in Germany, Sweden and Spain, added that in Nicaragua there is the use of ionizing energy in the area of ​​health, and the personnel who use these facilities must have certain training. .

However, according to the academic, self-exiled in Germany, what is stated in the decree is quite generic and could imply the power to build nuclear reactors for peaceful use.