Nicki Minaj Fans Speculate Possible Features On Upcoming Album Yung BLUE, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, And More

Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram and hinted at a collaboration. The pink friday The rapper has released new music consecutively, such as “Do We Have A Problem” and “We Go Up,” which has fans wondering who might be invited to her upcoming album’s tracklist.

Nicki Minaj recently posted on her Instagram announcing that she has done a collaboration with Yung Blue and also released the new cover for her single “Super Freaky Girl”.

This has fans speculating about the potential tracklist for the upcoming album based on the singles she has released so far.

1. “Untitled” featuring Yung Blue

The pink print the artist recently announced that she had made a song with Yung Blue.

Not much is known about the vibe of the single or the release date, but based on what we already know about the two artists, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece. .

2. “Super Weird Girl”

From the moment Minaj teased this single, fans have been anticipating the release date.

It quickly went viral on Tik Tok, where users made transition and dance videos to the track.

In addition, many fans also specificationyoulate Doja Cat could feature on the song due to the nature of the song and their friendship.

Publish artwork with the official song name in minutes. I don’t want riots, looting, vandalism, etc. in the streets. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 4, 2022

3. “We go up” ft Foreign Fivio

The single “We Go Up” with FIvio Foreign was a song that was originally to be dropped by Minaj herself.

However, Fivio Foreign wanted the “Anaconda” artist to release it because he thought it was a song both of their fans wanted.

Once the song was released, it was a huge hit.

Currently, the song has reached 18 million streams on YouTube.

4. “Do We Have a Problem” ft Little baby

It was the first solo single after the artist went on hiatus after giving birth to her son, Papa Bear.

The song went viral due to the cinematic look of the video.

The Roman reloaded The singer is known for giving elaborate storylines in her music videos, and it’s something her fans have appreciated, especially during the Roman reloaded era of the artist’s career.

5. “Bussin” ft Little baby

This song was first teased after the premiere of the “Do We Have A Problem” music video.

The song was not as popular as its predecessor; however, it was a tribute to “Mixtape Nicki,” which her day one Barb fans missed and wanted to hear.

6. “Untitled” ft Tamar Braxton, Brandyand Keke Wyatt

During the rap Queen musical break, she posted a clip on her Instagram of her in the studio with vocals from Brandy, Tamar Braxton, and Keke Wyatt play in the background.

Before the music video, the artist asked her fans who she should collaborate with.

Minaj usually works with many male artists in her music, so it’s exciting to see her step out of her comfort zone and work with more female artists in the future.

Some other possible artists who could be on the album are BIA, lil wayne, Duck, Naughty Santanaand The act. Each of these artists was recently spotted with Nicki or featured on her Instagram Live.

In other Nicki Minaj news, she recently took to Tik Tok to express her recent experience at a grocery store.

The hip-hop queen wore the signature incognito look that most female celebrities wear to dress up while participating in regular activities.

In her long blonde wig with bangs and sunglasses, Nicki explained how the grocery store cashier recognized her but didn’t want a big scene to blow her cover.