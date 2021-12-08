Nicolas Cage star of The Old Way: “My first western at 57, it’s exciting”

Nicolas Cage will be the protagonist of The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing, films that see him for the first time engaged in the western genre.

At 57, Nicolas Cage is ready to debut in the western genre with two films, that is The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing. The actor has expressed all his enthusiasm for this new experience and for the two characters he will play on screen.

With just a few days left until the release of Pig, a film that sees him as the protagonist and which will be available on demand from 15 September, Nicolas Cage talked about his upcoming cinematic experiences. In a recent interview with Deadline, the actor admitted that he is galvanized by his future projects, as they will bring him to the western universe for the first time. The Old Way, for example, is a film that follows a retired gunslinger named Colton Briggs (played by Cage) who has retired from his old and risky life and who now runs a general store. When a gang of outlaws arrive in town and kill his wife, Briggs picks up the weapon and sets out to take revenge on a surprising partner: his 12-year-old daughter. The screenplay for the film was written by Carl W. Lucas with Brett Donowho (Acts of Violence) serving as director. Cage will also star in another western, currently in pre-production, namely Butcher’s Crossing, which will tell a journey through the wilderness of Colorado.

The actor told Deadline what it’s like to take the first step into the western genre after such a long career: “After 43 years in film, I am only now approaching the important and legendary western genre with The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing. Having been born and raised in the West, this is another long overdue challenge. I am excited and energized by the complex characters of Briggs and Miller, and finding new ground to explore at 57 is truly exciting.“.

Director Donowho instead provided a statement on how privileged it is to work with Cage on his first western. “It is both an honor and a privilege to work with Nick on the first western of his illustrious career. Cage not only embodies the character of Briggs, but he is also the professional a director dreams of working with to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I can’t wait to share this compelling story of a father and daughter and their exciting journey of discovery.“.