Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield would win the Oscar for Best Actress and Actor respectively

This Sunday will take place in Hollywood the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards gala. Since the nominees for the Oscar, Taboola has analyzed the reading trends of its media network in the US in two leading categories: Best Leading Actress and Best Leading Actor.

In the section of Best Leading Actress, according to the page views in the last three months, the popularity ranking is headed by Nicole Kidman (1,767,640) with his role in Being the Ricardos. Followed by Kristen Stewart (967,760) spencerJessica Chastain (416,250) Tammy Faye’s eyesPenelope Cruz (212,120) parallel mothers and Olivia Colman (108,020) the dark daughter.

On the other hand, in the chapter for Best Leading Actor, American users do not award the statuette to the Spanish representation either. And his favorites and therefore most read on the open web are, in this order; Andrew Garfield (4,773,410) Tick, tick… Boom!Benedict Cumberbatch (1,133,650) by the power of the dogJavier Bardem (773,410) Being the RicardosDenzel Washington (627,360) Macbeth and Will Smith (621,040) Williams method.