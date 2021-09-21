Nicole Kidman remembers her marriage to Tom Cruise: “I was young”

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole Kidman spoke about the time she was married to Tom Cruise, a period that lasted several years of his life and which also influenced the first part of his career in Hollywood. Kidman did not refer to details of the report in particular, but to the media section.

Over the course of the interview, Kidman talked about the exaggerated reactions the media made whenever they talked about his relationship, marriage and divorce with Tom Cruise and the word that according to the actress most describes her in that era of her life is “Open”. “I was young – Kidman urged – I think I’ve been open. Maybe I’ve gotten a little more anxious, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live that way“.

In recent years, Nicole Kidman’s career has seen a multiplication of projects and her participations both on the big and on the small screen: appeared in the cinecomic Aquaman, in drama films Sacrifice of the sacred deer And The goldfinch, in the movie Netflix The Prom alongside Meryl Streep, and in the film of denunciation Bombshell – The voice of the scandal. He is currently on Amazon Prime Video with Nine Perfect Strangers while she had previously been the star of HBO on the series The Undoing – The Untold Truths.

In the future of Nicole Kidman there is The Northman directed by Robert Eggers and already one of the most anticipated horror of the next film season while there are rumors of a return of Kidman in Aquaman 2 always in the role of the mother of the protagonist, who always has the face of Jason Momoa. Filming for Aquaman 2 is currently underway.