Nine complete strangers, Nicole Kidman fitness guru

Nine people stressed by life in the city entrust their “healing” to a kind of holy woman, who promises to teach them how to improve their lifestyle in ten days by restoring their minds and bodies, in a luxury resort in the countryside Australian. The holy woman is Nicole Kidman, and what awaits the nine characters is truly beyond expectation.

Nine complete strangers, the images of Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy

It is the plot of Nine complete strangers, the new eight-episode series of Amazon Prime Video, available from August 20 worldwide except in the US and China.

The story is based on the bestselling novel of the same name published by the New York Times and signed by Australian author Liane Moriarty. To produce it is the team of Big Little Lies And The Undoing. Kidman is also serving as a producer. The other protagonist produces together with her, Melissa McCarthy. The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten And Samara Weaving.

Convinced to rely on the right people for take back their lives, the nine patrons of the Tranquillum House, they’ll soon find themselves doing it come to terms with an unthinkable realityle, which will make them different people, but in a truly unthinkable direction. Among them is the writer of romance novels Frances Welty (Melissa McCarthy), there to treat simple back pain, but soon conquered by the owner of the center, Masha (Nicole Kidman) in whom she believes she will find the answers to her problems, far beyond postural massages and anti-inflammatory therapies.