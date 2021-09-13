Nine Perfect Strangers, the series with Nicole Kidman arrives on Prime

ARTICLE PUBLISHED ON 19 August 2021

ROME (ITALPRESS) – The eight-episode series Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman arrives on Amazon Prime from 20 August.

Based on the novel of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty – New York Times bestseller – Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the “Big Little Lies” team and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy on their first project together.

Filmed in Australia, the series is set in a luxury wellness resort that promises a process of healing and transformation. The story revolves around nine stressed-out characters who live in the city and try to follow a path to have a better lifestyle. Supervising them during the ten days of stay is the director of the center Masha (Kidman), a woman whose mission is to restore their minds and their bodies. But these nine strangers have no idea what awaits them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg. The series is written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and directed by Jonathan Levine.

(ITALPRESS).

Loading... Advertisements

Source link

TeleNicosia.it editorial staff founded in July 2013. The magazine is registered with the Court of Nicosia at No. 2/2013.

Related