Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (10/3/22, Europe & Americas)

Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further delay, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (European prices only available on the Nintendo website):
Europe
Also physical for Switch
- Chocobo GP
- Grand Mountain Adventure
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventure
Switch eShop
- Ancient Islands
- Ashwalkers
- Aztec Forgotten Gods
- CosmosBit
- Cyber Fight
- Dungeon Color
- Frightence
- Move or Die: Unleashed
- pocket slimes
- Potato Flowers in Full Bloom
- Republic: Anniversary Edition
- Retro Pixel Racers
- Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
- Splash Cars
- syndrome
- The Last Cube
- The Wild Case
- TimeLoader
- Two Hundred Ways
- Will You Snail?
- World of One
- Young Souls
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
sample game
- Monster Hunter Rise (more details here)
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
- You can find the rest in full here
America
Also physical for Switch
- .hack//GU Last Recode – $49.99 (March 11)
- Chocobo GP – $49.99
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventure – $39.99 (March 11)
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero – $29.99 (March 15)
Switch eShop
- 12 Labors of Hercules V: Kids of Hellas – $7.99
- ABC Match with Me – $9.99
- Ancient Islands – $12.49
- Arcade Archives Dragon Spirit – $7.99
- Ashwalkers – $19.99
- Aztec Forgotten Gods – $29.99
- Buck Bradley Comic Adventure – $6.99
- Chex Quest HD – $4.99 (March 11)
- Chocobo GP Lite – free
- Cosmos Bit – $4.99 (March 11)
- Crossroad Simulator – $9.99
- Cyber Fight – $6.99 (March 13)
- Dungeon Color – $3.99
- Frightence – $5.99
- Grand Mountain Adventure Wonderlands – $34.99
- Handball Ball – $4.99
- Knight’s Try – $9.99
- MacGuffin’s Curse – $9.99 (March 15)
- Move or Die: Unleashed – $14.99
- Offroad Night Racing – $12.99
- Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle – $3.99 (March 11)
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia – $39.99 (March 15)
- Pocket Slimes – $9.99
- Potato Flowers in Full Bloom – $17.99
- Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D – $7.99
- Republic: Anniversary Edition – $14.99
- Retro Pixel Racers – $9.99
- Secret Kiss is Sweet and Tender – $8.54
- Single Mini Golf – $3.49
- Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey – $2.99
- Splash Cars – $6.99
- Syndrome – $24.99 (March 11)
- The Last Cube – $19.99
- Time Blazer – $14.99
- TimeLoader – $14.99
- Two Hundred Ways – $11.99 (March 11)
- Words With Freds – $1.00
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
sample game
- Monster Hunter Rise (more details here)
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
- You can find them in full here
What do you think of the news?
Source. Source.