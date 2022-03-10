Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (10/3/22, Europe & Americas)

James 11 hours ago Games Leave a comment 47 Views

Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further delay, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (European prices only available on the Nintendo website):

Europe

Also physical for Switch

  • Chocobo GP
  • Grand Mountain Adventure
  • Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventure

Switch eShop

  • Ancient Islands
  • Ashwalkers
  • Aztec Forgotten Gods
  • CosmosBit
  • Cyber ​​Fight
  • Dungeon Color
  • Frightence
  • Move or Die: Unleashed
  • pocket slimes
  • Potato Flowers in Full Bloom
  • Republic: Anniversary Edition
  • Retro Pixel Racers
  • Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
  • Splash Cars
  • syndrome
  • The Last Cube
  • The Wild Case
  • TimeLoader
  • Two Hundred Ways
  • Will You Snail?
  • World of One
  • Young Souls

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

sample game

  • Monster Hunter Rise (more details here)

Finally, we have these offers in the eShop

  • You can find the rest in full here

America

Also physical for Switch

  • .hack//GU Last Recode – $49.99 (March 11)
  • Chocobo GP – $49.99
  • Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventure – $39.99 (March 11)
  • The Cruel King and the Great Hero – $29.99 (March 15)

Switch eShop

  • 12 Labors of Hercules V: Kids of Hellas – $7.99
  • ABC Match with Me – $9.99
  • Ancient Islands – $12.49
  • Arcade Archives Dragon Spirit – $7.99
  • Ashwalkers – $19.99
  • Aztec Forgotten Gods – $29.99
  • Buck Bradley Comic Adventure – $6.99
  • Chex Quest HD – $4.99 (March 11)
  • Chocobo GP Lite – free
  • Cosmos Bit – $4.99 (March 11)
  • Crossroad Simulator – $9.99
  • Cyber ​​Fight – $6.99 (March 13)
  • Dungeon Color – $3.99
  • Frightence – $5.99
  • Grand Mountain Adventure Wonderlands – $34.99
  • Handball Ball – $4.99
  • Knight’s Try – $9.99
  • MacGuffin’s Curse – $9.99 (March 15)
  • Move or Die: Unleashed – $14.99
  • Offroad Night Racing – $12.99
  • Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle – $3.99 (March 11)
  • Phantom Breaker: Omnia – $39.99 (March 15)
  • Pocket Slimes – $9.99
  • Pocket Slimes – $9.99
  • Potato Flowers in Full Bloom – $17.99
  • Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D – $7.99
  • Republic: Anniversary Edition – $14.99
  • Retro Pixel Racers – $9.99
  • Secret Kiss is Sweet and Tender – $8.54
  • Single Mini Golf – $3.49
  • Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey – $2.99
  • Splash Cars – $6.99
  • Splash Cars – $19.99
  • Syndrome – $24.99 (March 11)
  • The Last Cube – $19.99
  • Time Blazer – $14.99
  • TimeLoader – $14.99
  • Two Hundred Ways – $11.99 (March 11)
  • Words With Freds – $1.00

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

sample game

  • Monster Hunter Rise (more details here)

Finally, we have these offers in the eShop

  • You can find them in full here

What do you think of the news? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of the eShop games for Nintendo consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by clicking here.

Source. Source.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Las Naves de València hosts more than a hundred video games from all over the world

The innovation center The ships from Valencia hosts the fifth edition of the Valencia Indie …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved