Niurka makes strong statements about the breakup of William Levy

Surely the end of the marriage between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez continue to talk about, now Niurka Marcos made strong statements about the actor’s marriage.

In a meeting with the press, the so-called ‘scandal woman’ spoke on the subject and assured that the Cuban’s marriage was maintained because it was his wife who ‘put up with him so much horn’.

“For William (Levy) that is not difficult (being unfaithful). Elizabeth (Gutiérrez) has endured so many horns, that one more would be nothing. That’s normal, everyone knows it. It’s the view. That is popular information,” he declared.

However, when asked if she would tolerate infidelity, she replied: “Your question offends me. I have no husbands, just lovers. I use them, not them me.

In addition, the break between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, the vedette defended herself from the comparisons that have arisen between her and Ninel Conde for her statuesque figure.

“It is that they are different bodies, mine is natural and hers is reproduced. And I don’t use anything. He helped me with nothing but exercises and a good… ”, she said.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Niurka has spoken out against William Levy, since in the past he had already branded him immature for doing less Mexican soap operas, but, above all, for refusing to work with producer Juan Osorio in the past. .