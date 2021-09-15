«No to the T2 Malpensa-Milano Domodossola railway junction» – Informazioneonline.it

The board of the committee “Let’s save the moor” writes to the mayors of Casorate Sempione and Cardano al Campo and to the first citizens of the area, about the project railway connection between Malpensa Terminal 2 and the Rfi line del Sempione Milan-Domodossola.

In the letter, the committee reiterates the opposition to the project and addressed to the first citizens «an appeal for clarification on the” rumors “that have recently been resumed and that they speak of possible negotiation scenarios by the Municipality of Casorate Sempione with the Lombardy Region and the opening of all the Municipalities of the CUV relating to agreements on airport developments and related infrastructures ».

The “Salviamo la Brughiera” committee asks that “the contents of any negotiations be made public and the population is informed”. The association asks the municipalities of Casorate and Cardano to “activate suitable information passages regarding the current state, prospects and commitments with respect to the appeal initiated to the TAR “.

In particular to the Municipality of Casorate, the committee asks that «the positions of the municipal administration come discussed in the city council“, while at Cuv «di convene a public assembly, of comparison and clarification with respect to territorial planning and the protection of the territory, also with regard to compensation works ».