No Way Home” leads the list of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards announced the nominations for its new edition. The movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman,” and the series “Euphoria” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” lead the 2022 list, reported Variety magazine.

The nominations – which include 26 gender-neutral categories – highlight the Marvel film with seven mentions. Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria, meanwhile, will compete in six categories, while Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” received four. Recent series like Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” Disney+’s “Moon Knight,” Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” also earned nominations.

According to the aforementioned medium, MTV also announced that this year’s event will combine the MTV Movie & TV Awards with its recent spin-off: the “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” in a one-night event. As you may remember, in 2021 both shows were held on different days.

It should be remembered that, like every year, fans of the event can vote for their favorites at the link vote.mtv.com until May 18. The final results will be revealed live, during the awards ceremony on Sunday, June 5. The show will air from 8 pm (New York/Caracas time), and will take place at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar.

MTV Movie & TV Nominees List

Best film

“dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“The Adam Project”

“TheBatman”

best series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lassos”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Moviea

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson – “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock – “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

best hero

Daniel Craig – “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac – “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson – “Black Widow”

Simu Liu – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

best villain

Colin Farrell – “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe – “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney – “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti – “You”

Willem Dafoe – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

best kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake – “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

John Cena – “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy”

breakout performance

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino – “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Scary Performance

Jenna Ortega – “Scream”

Kyle Richards – “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth – “X”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink – “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

Best team

“Loki” – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

“Only Murders in the Building” – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project” – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City” – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

here for the hitch

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Eenco de Encanto / “Encanto”

You can check the list of nominees for the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted here.