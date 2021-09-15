Norm Macdonald is dead, the comedian passed away at 61: the farewell of Adam Sandler

Norm Macdonald died. Some remember him for his role as Rusty in The Middle, others for his guest star participations in TV series and films, but many know that the comedian for his years at Saturday Night Live. A true thoroughbred horse, a comedian ready to take every little help to build a real show on it (so much so that he has a couple with his name in the title), a man who surely left too soon.

At his side was the producer and longtime friend Lori Jo Hoekstra and she, in the official statement, made it known that Macdonald has never wanted to talk about his illness and his struggle to friends and fans in recent years:

“He was very proud of his play. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect how the public or loved ones viewed him. Norm was pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should surprise someone, it should never go along’. Certainly he has never indulged. We will miss him terribly ”.

In these hours the world of cinema, television and ‘nocturnal’ TV programs that he has always frequented with his brilliant touch, has tightened in a tender embrace to pay homage to him and face the devastating news of his death. He also joined them Adam Sandler.

In addition to working together with the Saturday Night Live, Norm MacDonald has also appeared in many of the Adam Sandler, including Billy Madison. After the news of his death, the actor wanted to pay tribute to him on social media: “Each of us loved Norm. Some of the biggest laughs of my life I’ve had with him. The most fearless original and funny guy we’ve ever met. An incredible father. A great friend. A legend. I love you friend”.

Here is the post:

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc – Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

After leaving Saturday Night Live in 1998, Macdonald starred in his own comedy series, The Norm Show , from 1999 to 2001. One of the highlights of his personal career, as reported in a 2016 interview, was in The Howard Stern Show. Norm Macdonald died leaving his family, his collaborators and all friends in despair.