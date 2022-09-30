Not all that glitters is gold

‘Do not worry dear’

Director: Olivia Wilde

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde

Genre: Thriller-horror

Duration: 123 minutes

‘Do not worry dear’ It could be summed up in a single sentence: “All that glitters is not gold.” And it is that this serves both to synthesize its argument, an artificial utopia where it will be discovered that things are not what they seem, and for its assessment, which apparently has all the tricks to be a memorable film ends up being disappointing and, with time, forgettable. And that one of the great problems of the tape is the fame that precedes it.

To begin with, much of the anticipation for ‘Don’t worry, my dear’ is due to its cast, led by the up-and-coming Florence Pugh and the most listened to singer of the moment, Harry styleyes The weight of the film falls entirely on the shoulders of the first, whose performance stands out above the rest, presenting a range of emotions that go from naivety to pure terror and that make clear the talent of the young actress. While the second, along the lines of the tape itself, goes more unnoticed. But the most remarkable thing about the cast is not their performances, but all the controversy surrounding them in recent days, including an alleged spitting by Harry Styles on his partner Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival, which has only made this film more popular. premiere, although not in the best way.

In addition, this is the second job of the director Olivia Wilde, which with its debut feature ‘Booksmart’ surprised with a current vision of “coming of age” films, those stories starring young people, generally in high school, who, through the experiences they live throughout the plot, have just sort of maturing by the end of this one. With a comic and realistic touch, it satisfied an audience that expected it to continue with that avant-garde trend, with more films that, despite recovering classic genres and plots, would continue to innovate in the development of their characters and adapt them to the times. . However, ‘Don’t worry, my dear’ does nothing to revitalize a genre that has become fashionable in recent years, such as utopian or dystopian fiction, which has already been seen in films like ‘The Matrix’ or ‘ Serenity’, or even in series like ‘Westworld’ or ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’.

These types of films follow the same pattern: something does not fit in that world and both the protagonist and the viewer must follow its failures as clues to discover the true reality that is hidden behind it. The key to the success of these stories lies in two different ways: either maintain suspense and mystery about what the secret of that world is, for example ‘Shutter Island’; or, despite knowing it from the beginning, unwrapping the reasons behind it, focusing especially on the construction of characters and their motivations, like ‘The Truman Show’. This film does not opt ​​for any of these paths, a strategy that at first might seem novel and intelligent, but that ultimately leaves us with a disjointed and somewhat predictable story, which gives the feeling of being incomplete. ‘Don’t worry, dear’ could have concentrated on its plot so that it would have the coherence and suspense typical of a mystery film, but from the beginning it is obvious that in the impeccable neatness of its world there is a cat locked up and even the more clueless can assume that it is in the first section of the tape, so there is not that feeling of discovery or tension necessary for the film to maintain its interest until the end. Or instead, he could have devoted his efforts to defining the reasons behind the illusion and those who inhabit it, configuring a work that serves as a metaphor to illustrate some social problems that are so present today such as machismo or false masculinity. However, it only scratches the surface of an idea: the order to achieve progress. But what for? Where is the goal of that progress? That’s just one of the many unanswered questions, along with abandoned plots that go nowhere and just add extra minutes to the movie, which could have been used to center it and point it where it wants to go. , something that does not seem to be very clear.

But not everything in ‘Don’t worry dear’ is shadows and you can’t ignore how good it looks. The film is bursting with color, taking advantage of being set in a 1950s California town. The production design is on point, replete with lavish homes, flashy dresses and shiny Cadillacs; that capture and hold the interest of the audience, who might otherwise start to get bored from the first bars. The music is another of the great assets of the film, although sometimes it exceeds its grandiloquence, with a chorus of female voices whose intensity is not reciprocated by the story, trying to provide certain epic moments where the dramatic weight is not at stake. the height of the emotion that is to be conveyed, thus giving rise to potentially intense moments, but which in the end turn out to be empty.

In conclusion, ‘Don’t worry my dear’ aspires to be an innovative and ingenious film, but, despite certain flashes of originality, it remains a somewhat bland experience. It is worth it for its photography and the possible interest it may generate on a first viewing, but with a predictable and incomplete story, it will be difficult for someone to want to see it again, thus adding to a long list of films that promised a lot, but few will remember. .