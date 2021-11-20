Here we go again, with the first cold the much hated seasonal ailments return that never leave us in peace. In the fall, and even more so in the winter, it is easy to experience sore throats, colds or more.

Among the most unpleasant and annoying sensations that can happen to us there is certainly phlegm in the throat. The formation of this substance obstructs the airways, making us breathe with difficulty and giving us that unpleasant sense of suffocation.





Sometimes phlegm can be traced back to common and easily treatable problems. We had already seen that 3 natural remedies are very useful to appease a fat cough. As well as against colds and flu we could take advantage of this formidable ally of the immune system.

In other situations, unfortunately, other pathologies that are much more unpleasant could hide behind the simple phlegm. Let’s see what it is and when to book a visit.

Not only asthma and bronchitis among the causes of phlegm in the throat but these serious associated pathologies could also be hidden

Remember that phlegm is nothing more than that stringy yellowish substance produced by the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. It is the result of the relentless production of mucus.

In itself it would have an auxiliary task. In fact, it would help to capture and eliminate microorganisms harmful to the body that cause disease and inflammation through coughing.

Prolonged exposure to cold and seasonal allergies could be some of the triggers for phlegm. Unfortunately, however, in some cases there may be some pathologies that should not be underestimated, which differ from the most common.

In fact, according to the experts of the scientific journal Humanitas, we could be suffering from pneumonia, tracheitis, whooping cough, emphysema, cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The list is not even complete, as other diseases could be hidden behind the situations of phlegm. We do not hesitate to contact the competent doctor if we suspect we have one of these diseases.

Remedies for phlegm

It is not possible to treat phlegm directly, except through the diagnosis of one of the diseases listed above.

In any case, we can at least alleviate this condition by following the precautions of health experts. First and foremost, the consumption of hot drinks such as tea, chamomile and milk and honey can help us feel better.

Finally, it is important to prevent the air in the house from becoming too dry and further irritating the airways. For this purpose we could arrange special humidifiers in the rooms or leave damp cloths on the radiators.