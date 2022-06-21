Not only is she young, but she is also very pretty.
2022-06-20
Gerard Piqué He has spent the weekend in Stockholm to attend the ‘Brilliant Minds’ event, since he was invited as CEO of his company Kosmos, which is dedicated to the development of sporting events.
The strict conditions that Shakira put on Piqué after the scandal
This event held a party on Friday night and it was there that the defender of the Barcelona very well accompanied by a beautiful unknown blonde.
The soccer player, who is in separation procedures with the Colombian singer Shakirais on vacation and was seen in the capital of Sweden sharing with who would be his new illusion.
It was the show portal ‘Sálvame’ from Spain that leaked the first images of Pique accompanied by the woman that everyone talks about.
Among the crowd of the nightclub and in front of the player, his alleged lover has been seen. “It is about an attractive blonde that she has spent these days with the Catalan and that would be making his heart happy,” says the aforementioned source.
The woman who would have caused the separation between Shakira and Piqué spoke
In the images it can be seen that the blonde wears a casual look, with her hair pulled back and a leather jacket. ‘Save me’ covers the face of the girl in the video.
“The woman who would have conquered Piqué’s heart is not only young, but also very pretty,” they add.
You can also see that while the central is paying for a meal, she is waiting for him with a drink in her hand. “It is a fact that Piqué is with another, but will we soon see him with this wonderful blonde?”