Not only is she young, but she is also very pretty.

2022-06-20

Gerard Piqué He has spent the weekend in Stockholm to attend the ‘Brilliant Minds’ event, since he was invited as CEO of his company Kosmos, which is dedicated to the development of sporting events.

This event held a party on Friday night and it was there that the defender of the Barcelona very well accompanied by a beautiful unknown blonde.

The soccer player, who is in separation procedures with the Colombian singer Shakirais on vacation and was seen in the capital of Sweden sharing with who would be his new illusion.

It was the show portal ‘Sálvame’ from Spain that leaked the first images of Pique accompanied by the woman that everyone talks about.